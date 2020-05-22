Manly Appetites Boys-Love Manga Gets 4-Episode Short Anime

star in anime with new episodes every Friday

Futabasha unveiled a mini-anime adaptation of Mito's Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu ( Minegishi-san wa Ōtsu-kun ni Tabesasetai ) boys-love manga on Friday to celebrate the release of the manga's second compiled book volume on the same day. The anime will have four episodes, with the first episode already available. A new episode is debuting every Friday.

Yoshiki Nakajima voices Ōtsu-kun in the shorts, while Shin'ichirō Kamio voices Minegishi-san.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on December 8. It describes the manga:

Minegishi is a handsome, friendly salaryman rising through the ranks at work. He does have one insatiable desire at the office: he loves to feed his grumpy co-worker, Otsu. Otsu might be taking the food, but he's not taking the bait—he thinks Minegishi's coolness is a challenge, and refuses to be charmed like everyone else in the office! But the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and Minegishi's attention might be reflecting a hunger for something more. Can he break through Otsu's hard shell? This sweet BL office comedy is sure to satisfy!

Futabasha published the first compiled book volume last October.

