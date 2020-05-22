Rensuke Oshikiri's Semai Sekai no Identity Manga Enters Climax

Manga about girl joining manga industry to solve brother's death launched in 2016

The July issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Friday that Rensuke Oshikiri 's Semai Sekai no Identity manga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue on June 22.

The manga's story begins when an aspiring manga creator is pushed off of a building and killed while on his way to submit a manga to a publisher. To get to the bottom of his older brother's death, the younger sister Maho attempts to make her own way to the top of the manga industry, and discovers for herself the industry's dark inner workings.

Oshikiri launched the manga in Morning two in August 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume last December.

Oshikiri ( Hi Score Girl ) most recently held a crowdfunding campaign from October 25 to December 25 for his mini anime project The House Spirit Tatami-chan ( Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan ). The project is Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime, and he is also drawing the art, writing the scripts, and drafting the original character designs. The anime premiered on April 10, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.