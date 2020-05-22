Right Stuf to Release Gundam Build Divers Anime on Blu-ray Disc

Right Stuf and Nozomi Entertainment announced during their panel at the virtual MomoConline convention on Friday that they will release the Gundam Build Divers anime on Blu-ray Disc on September 1. The release will include both English subtitles and a dub .

Right Stuf describes the story:

Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka dive together into this vast world, and Momoka Yashiro, their soccer friend, decides she wants to join in as well! Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but... There are many other famous Divers, starting with Kyoya Kujo, the champion whom Riku admires. Multiple Divers can join to form a team called a “force.” Meanwhile, the game is disrupted by Mass-Divers who use unofficial tools called Break Decals. Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their own adventures as well!

The anime premiered in April 2018, and Crunchyroll and Gundam.info both streamed the series as it debuted in Japan. Funimation then added the anime to its FunimationNow streaming service in March 2019.

Right Stuf previously released other installments in Sunrise 's Gundam Build project, including Gundam Build Fighters and Gundam Build Fighters Try , on home video with English dubs. The company will also release a " Gundam Build Fighters Special Build" anime collection on Blu-ray Disc on August 4. The collection will include Gundam Build Fighters: GM's Counterattack , Gundam Build Fighters Try Island Wars , and Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue .

Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 , which is Sunrise 's latest Gundam Build project, premiered on April 9 on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube . The series also premiered on the satellite channel BS11 on April 11, and on the over-the-air channel Tokyo MX on April 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it debuts. New episodes of the anime are delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Source: Email correspondence