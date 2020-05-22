Ryoichi Ikegami's New Manga is Short Mini-Series Collaboration With Richard Woo

New manga launches on June 26

This year's 12th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Ryoichi Ikegami 's planned new manga will be a collaboration with Richard Woo (a pen name of Takashi Nagasaki ), and also revealed that the manga will be a short mini-series.

The manga will launch in the magazine's 14th issue on June 26.

Nagasaki was the editor and supervisor of Naoki Urasawa 's Monster manga, as well as the producer of his Pluto manga. He is credited with the story of Urasawa's Billy Bat and Master Keaton Remaster manga, and wrote the script for the live-action film adaptation of Urasawa's 20th Century Boys manga.

Ikegami and Buronson recently ended their BEGIN manga (seen right) on January 10. Shogakukan published the ninth and final volume on March 30. Ikegami and Buronson ( Fist of the North Star ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016. Ikegami launched a three-chapter manga mini-series spinoff titled Samayoeru Onna (Wandering Woman) in the ninth issue of Big Comic Superior on April 10, with one new chapter for each new issue of the magazine.

Ikegami ended his Tenshi wa Maiorita series in January 2015 and launched the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga in October 2015, and ended it in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.

Viz Media , Dark Horse Comics , ComicsOne , and Marvel Comics published several of Ikegami's previous works in North America, including Crying Freeman , Mai the Psychic Girl , Samurai Crusader , Sanctuary , Strain , Wounded Man - The White Haired Demon , and Ikegami's re-imagining of Marvel's Spider-Man.