Author: Dream Eater Merry Manga Has 'Small Amount Remaining'

Volume 23 of the manga releases on June 12

Yoshitaka Ushiki announced on Twitter on Saturday that the Dream Eater Merry ( Yumekui Merry ) manga series "has a small amount remaining." The artist posted the Tweet in response to Manga Time Kirara 's Twitter announcement of the release of volume 23 of the manga on June 12.

Dream Eater Merry ( Yumekui Merry ) follows high school student Yumeji Fujiwara and a mysterious girl named Merry.

Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine started serializing the seinen manga series in 2008. Houbunsha released the first compiled volume of the manga in October 2008. Volume 22 of the manga shipped on November 12.

J.C. Staff adapted Dream Eater Merry ( Yumekui Merry ) into a 13-episode anime that aired in Japan in January 2011. Shigeyasu Yamauchi ( Street Fighter Alpha , Boys Over Flowers ) directed the anime, and Hideki Shirane ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) wrote and supervised the scripts. Masahiro Fujii ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) designed the characters.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

Ten years ago Fujiwara noticed he had a power to see multicolored auras surrounding the person's body. Ever since then he's been having a weird dream about a war with cats. Then one day a mysterious girl falls on top of him...

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2012.