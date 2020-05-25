Deathbound Duke's Daughter Novels Get Manga in June

Iso Suzuki draws isekai manga about girl reincarnating as otome game villainess destined to die

The July issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Monday that author Terasu Senoo and illustrator Munashichi 's Deathbound Duke's Daughter ( Shini Yasui Kōshaku Reijō ) novels are inspiring a manga adaptation by Izo Suzuki that will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 25.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

One evening in early spring, eight-year-old Erika Aurelia realizes she's the detestable little villainess from an otome game called Liber Monstrorum: The Winter Maiden and the Phantasmic Beasts. As if that wasn't bad enough already, Erika's role in the game is to pester the main character... and then die in order to kick off a mysterious series of events! These incidents are different in each love interest's route, and seven routes means seven deaths to avoid. Not one to throw in the towel, Erika knows she must take action to destroy her death flags—and since her life is on the line, there's no time to lose!

Senoo serialized the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website from April 2015 to June 2019. Futabasha released the second novel volume in December 2017.