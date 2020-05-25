EX-ARM Anime Reveals Main Visual

Original manga author Shinya Komi draws visual for July series

The staff of the anime of Shinya Komi and HiRock's EX-ARM manga revealed the main visual for the anime on Monday. Komi drew the visual.

The anime will premiere in July. The 12th compiled book volume of the manga revealed the television anime adaptation in December 2018.

Komi launched the manga with HiRock's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended last June.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on February 19. Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine last August.

