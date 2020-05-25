Life-Size Moving Gundam Statue's Debut Delayed Due to COVID-19

Pre-viewings were scheduled for July before October unveiling, but statue is still slated to debut this year

Sunrise announced on Monday that Evolving G, the company behind the project to create an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving Gundam statue, has canceled the statue's "Special Experience" pre-opening program in July. Evolving G has also delayed the statue's formal unveiling in October to prioritize the safety of visitors and employees in light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Evolving G still plans to debut the statue sometime this year, but it will announce a new unveiling date later. The "Special Experience" program would have launched in July to allow people to view the facility prior to the planned October 1 opening at Yamashita Pier in Yokohama.

The challenge to create a moving Gundam first got underway in 2014 as part of the Gundam Global Challenge. The project previously had a competition in 2015 for to make a 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue move.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama project will include the GUNDAM -DOCK and GUNDAM -DOCK Tower, where the moving Gundam model is stored and can be viewed, and the GUNDAM -LAB where visitors can learn the technology behind the giant model and also enjoy a bite to eat at the cafe.

Source: Gundam.info