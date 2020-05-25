News
Life-Size Moving Gundam Statue's Debut Delayed Due to COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sunrise announced on Monday that Evolving G, the company behind the project to create an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving Gundam statue, has canceled the statue's "Special Experience" pre-opening program in July. Evolving G has also delayed the statue's formal unveiling in October to prioritize the safety of visitors and employees in light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Evolving G still plans to debut the statue sometime this year, but it will announce a new unveiling date later. The "Special Experience" program would have launched in July to allow people to view the facility prior to the planned October 1 opening at Yamashita Pier in Yokohama.
The challenge to create a moving Gundam first got underway in 2014 as part of the Gundam Global Challenge. The project previously had a competition in 2015 for to make a 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue move.
The Gundam Factory Yokohama project will include the GUNDAM-DOCK and GUNDAM-DOCK Tower, where the moving Gundam model is stored and can be viewed, and the GUNDAM-LAB where visitors can learn the technology behind the giant model and also enjoy a bite to eat at the cafe.
Source: Gundam.info