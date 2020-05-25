Madhouse, Monster Strike Collaborate on Short Anime Film

Madhouse and XFLAG unveiled a short anime film based on XFLAG 's Monster Strike smartphone game on Monday. The short is titled "Zetsubō Funsai Shōjo ∞ Amida" (The Girl Who Crushes Despair ∞ Amida), and features Megumi Han as the voice of the titular Amida, along with the song "NO NAME" by girl band Kane yori Masaru.

The official website for the short shows character relation charts and storyboards for the anime.

Daiki Harashina ( Boogiepop and Others , Chihayafuru 3 episode animation director) directed the short at Madhouse , and is also credited for line direction, storyboards, character designs (based on concepts from Momo Teshima ), and chief animation direction. Monster Strike producer Teppei Sunamura is credited for the story concept and as creative director. Other staff include:

The first 52-episode net anime season in the Monster Strike franchise premiered in October 2015. The first part of the show's second season premiered in April 2017, and ran until September 2017. The 13-episode second part of the second season, titled Monster Strike the Anime: The Fading Cosmos , premiered in October 2017.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. The franchise has since streamed episodes in two Arthur spinoff series, two Lucifer spinoff series, a Solomon spinoff series, and a Noah spinoff series (all considered part of the overall third season). The anime's final arc, Monster Strike : End of the World, premiered last November.

The first Monster Strike The Movie anime film opened in Japan in December 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in May 2017. The second film in the franchise , Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata (Beyond the Sky), opened in Japan in October 2018. The third film, Monster Strike The Movie : Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake (Lucifer Dawn of Despair), was slated to open in June, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Sources: Zetsubō Funsai Shōjo ∞ Amida short's website, Comic Natalie