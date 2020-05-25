Manga Planet Licenses Missile Bird Badminton Manga

Shizusa Io, Ryusen Kumata's manga launches in English on June 15

Manga Planet announced on Monday that it has licensed author Shizusa Io and artist Ryusen Kumata's badminton manga Missile Bird from Home-sha , Inc. Manga Planet will release the manga in English on June 15.

The first chapter of Missile Bird will be available to read on the Manga Planet service for free. Subsequent chapters will be available to subscribers.

Manga Planet describes Missile Bird :

After a horrible one-sided match with genius badminton player Sho Yuki, Ayumu Tobii swears to quit playing the sport he loves. But what happens when he gets into the same high school as the Sho? Will he ever get his chance to shine? Nothing is impossible in a sport where smashes can go as fast as 400kph!!!

Missile Bird launched on Home-sha Inc.'s manga website Z on April 4. The manga also debuted in Shueisha 's Young Jump! app in early April.

Manga Planet is a manga subscription service that launched in November and offers subscribers access to English translated manga.

Source: Press release