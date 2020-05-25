Riichi Ueshiba's Ōkumo-chan Flashback Manga Ends in June

The July issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Monday that Riichi Ueshiba 's Ōkumo-chan Flashback manga will end on June 25. The August issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine will feature the last chapter of the supernatural seinen series.

Ōkumo-chan Flashback is a manga series about first-year high school student Minoru Suzuki, who sometimes sees visions of his own mother's past as a high school student. Kodansha announced the manga in April 2017, and the manga started serialization in May 2017.

Kodansha started compiling the manga into volumes in October 2017. The fifth volume of the manga shipped on January 23.

Ueshiba is known for his works Discommunication , Dream Messengers , and Mysterious Girlfriend X . He received the Tetsuya Chiba Award for the General Category in 1991.

Ueshiba's previous work was Mysterious Girlfriend X , which started serialization in Afternoon in 2006 and ended in September 2014. Crunchyroll distributed the manga in English digitally. Vertical released the manga physically in omnibus volumes.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released the series in North America.

J-Novel Club is publishing Ueshiba's Discommunication manga in English digitally.