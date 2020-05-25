Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish 1-Shot Manga by Food Wars Duo in English

Viz Media digitally published a one-shot manga on Monday called Yuhen's All-Ghoul Homeroom ( Yūgen to Jorei Gakkyū ). Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki , the creators of the manga series Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , wrote and illustrated the manga.

The manga is also available on the MANGA Plus service. The manga is available to read for free on both Viz Media and MANGA Plus .

The manga follows the medium Yugen Tojinbo, and high school teacher Mishiro Sato, as they investigate supernatural occurrences at a prestigious girls' high school called Falbion. The one-shot manga has 49 pages including a color page.

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed last week that it would publish the manga in the 25th issue on Monday.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue last August. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga previously inspired four television anime series, and a fifth season premiered on April 10. The show was first delayed in mid-April, and will be delayed further "until July or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Tsukuda and Saeki collaborated with writer NisiOisin to publish a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump last September.