BEASTARS' Paru Itagaki Ends Paruno Graffiti Autobiographical Manga in June

Manga launched last September

The July issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Paru Itagaki 's Paruno Graffiti autobiographical manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 25.

The magazine describes the manga as a comedic but moving autobiography. The "short home drama" centers on Inagaki and her two older sisters, mother, and father. Itagaki launched the manga in Kiss last September. Paru Itagaki is the daughter of Baki creator Keisuke Itagaki .

Paru Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the 18th compiled book volume on April 8. Viz Media has licensed the series for North America and shipped the sixth volume on May 19. Itagaki commented earlier this year in January that the manga's end is "in sight."

The manga won the 11th Manga Taisho awards in March 2018. The series also won a New Face Award at the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in March 2018, and also ranked at #2 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December 2017.

The manga also inspired a television anime that debuted on Netflix in Japan last October, and also premiered on on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in the same month. The anime debuedt on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime will get a second season.