Jintai no Survival!, Ganbareiwa!! Robocon Films' Teaser Posted

Toei began streaming a combined teaser trailer for both the Jintai no Survival! and Ganbareiwa!! Robocon films on Wednesday. Both films will open alongside each other in a double feature on July 31, with MX4D screenings also available.

The Jintai no Survival! film is based on of the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series.

The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008. Asahi Shimbun has published 70 volumes for the series as of February 20. The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story.

The books have 9.5 million copies printed in Japan, and 30 million copies printed worldwide.

No Starch Press has released some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

Ganbareiwa!! Robocon is the newest entry in Shotaro Ishinomori 's Robocon robot comedy franchise , and is the first entry in the franchise in 20 years, since the Moero!! Robocon series ended in 2000.

Hidenori Ishida , a director of many entries in the Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise , is directing the film, and Yoshio Urasawa penned the script. Urasawa is a veteran of the Super Sentai franchise , as well as numerous anime series such as Nintama Rantaro , Fushigi Yugi , and Ranma ½ . Toei producer Shinichiro Shirakura noted that the film's story is set in the "100" era (pronounced "Reiwa," a play on the current Japanese era name).

The late manga creator and writer Shotaro Ishinomori is credited for the original concept of Robocon . The franchise began with the live-action tokusatsu series Ganbare!! Robocon , which ran from 1974 to 1977. The franchise then had a revival with the Moero!! Robocon series, which ran from 1999 to 2000.