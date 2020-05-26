MIFA Music/Soccer Organization's Mifanda Mascot Gets TV Anime in July

The Music Interact Football for All (MIFA) organization, which brings together soccer and music activities, announced on Tuesday that its mascot character Mifanda will have a television anime titled Utau Soccer Panda Mifanda (Mifanda the Singing Soccer Panda) that will premiere in July.

The anime will star Kensho Ono and Taichi Ichikawa as Mifanda's teammates "3-Ban" (No. 3) and "18-Ban" (No. 18), respectively.

MIFA strives to bring together soccer and music to promote communication. UKASUKA-G, a music duo formed by Mr. Children band vocalist Kazutoshi Sakurai and East End hip-hop group member Gaku-MC, is at the center of the organization's activities.

Sources: MIFA, Comic Natalie