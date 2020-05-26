Saga of Tanya the Evil Anime Gets Its 1st Smartphone Game

Game will follow anime's story but will have all-new events

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that the anime based on Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki 's Saga of Tanya the Evil ( Yōjo Senki ) novel series is inspiring its first smartphone game. The Yōjo Senki - Madōshi Kaku Tatakaeri ( Saga of Tanya the Evil - Thus the Mages Did Clash) game is based on the anime's story, but it will have all-new story events. It will be free to play on iOS and Android devices, but with in-game item purchases. The announcement did not reveal a debut date for the game.

The television anime premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime also had an anime film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September.

Yen Press licensed both the original light novel and the manga adaptation, and it describes the series:

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!

Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki launched the novel series in 2013, and the 12th novel shipped on February 20. Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation is serializing in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine, and Kadokawa shipped the 18th compiled volume on April 25.