Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga Enters Last Arc in June

The manga duo Akira Himekawa announced on Monday that The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga is entering its final arc in the next chapter on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on June 29.

Himekawa launched the Twilight Princess manga in Manga ONE in February 2016. The duo previously serialized a new chapter every other week, but have recently been releasing one chapter a month. Twilight Princess marks the pair's return to drawing The Legend of Zelda manga after an eight-year hiatus. Shogakukan published the series' eighth compiled book volume on March 27.

Viz Media licensed the manga and released its sixth volume on January 14. The seventh volume will ship in North America on August 11.

Himekawa serialized The Legend of Zelda manga series from 1998 to 2008. The duo drew a prologue to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game in 2011.

Viz Media also published Himekawa's The Legend Of Zelda: Legendary Edition, which is a new series of two-in-one volumes of the pair's The Legend of Zelda manga. Each of the five omnibus volumes contain two volumes of the original series with new covers, colored artwork, and a larger printing format. Viz Media previously published all 10 volumes in the series in single volumes.