Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Sequel Manga Ends in June

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kasumi Morino 's Zoku Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen o! manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 27.

The manga is a sequel to Morino's earlier Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Both manga adapt Natsume Akatsuki 's spinoff novels to his main Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series. Yen Press describes the first manga:

Everyone's favorite Explosion-obsessed spellcaster Megumin and her Crimson Magic Clan are back in this spinoff of the hit comedy Konosuba !

Morino launched the sequel manga series in Monthly Comic Alive in January 2018, and Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume last September. Morino launched the first manga in Monthly Comic Alive in 2016, and ended it in 2017. Kadokawa published five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Akatsuki launched the original Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series with illustrations by Kurone Mishima ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! High School! manga) in 2013, and ended it with the 17th volume on May 1. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it released the 11th volume on April 28. The company has also licensed the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series, as well as the manga adaptations for both novel series.

The novels have inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on March 25, but delayed the streaming of the English dub originally scheduled for April.