The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Gets Smartphone Puzzle Game

iOS/Android game launches with original story in 2020

A teaser website opened on Wednesday to announce that The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) anime will get its first smartphone game for iOS and Android this year. The website began streaming a teaser video for the game titled Gotōbun no Hanayome Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle o Gotōbun Dekinai.

enish is developing the "500% cuteness quintuplet love comedy puzzle" game with an original story. The anime's five main voice cast members are reprising their roles and making new recordings for the game.

Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ), the second anime season, is delayed until January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season was originally scheduled to premiere in October.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) is directing the new season, replacing Satoshi Kuwabara . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is animating the second season, replacing Tezuka Productions .

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the manga in the 12th issue on February 19.

