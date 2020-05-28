Bungo & Alchemist Anime Delays Episode 8 to July 3

Due to "circumstances"; episodes 4-7 were previously delayed in May

The official website for Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ( Bungō to Alchemist: Shinpan no Haguruma ), the television anime of DMM Games' Bungō to Alchemist game, announced on Friday that the anime has delayed the eighth episode to Friday, July 3. The website cited "circumstances" as the reason.

Niconico , TV Tokyo 's AniTele (animeteleto), and Bandai Spirits ' official YouTube channel will stream the first seven episodes in a marathon with messages by Junichi Suwabe and other guests via remote videos on Friday, June 26. The staff will answer questions (submitted by fans for a preview screening) on the anime's official Twitter account on Monday, June 1. The anime is collaborating with Da Vinci News service to give fans an original Tosho Card (not-for-sale) and Amazon Gift Card via a random drawing from June 2 to June 8.

The anime previously delayed the airing of its fourth episode to May 8. (The anime reran its second episode on April 24, and reran its third episode on May 1.) The anime then aired the fifth, sixth, and seventh episodes on May 15, 22, and 29, respectively. The website did not give a reason for the delays.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 3, and Funimation is streaming the series in in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

In the original simulation game, players become special librarians who join forces with reborn literary figures. They fight together to protect literary works from "erosive agents" who steal literature from people's memories. The game's main cast members are reprising their roles for the anime, led by Junichi Suwabe as real-life novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa .

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Mix ) is directing the anime at OLM. Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , 428: Shibuya Scramble ) is credited with the anime's world setting after being credited for the same on the game. Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Hamatora ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Atsuko Nakajima ( Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. The game's composer Hideki Sakamoto (NoixyCroak) is returning to compose the music, and Yasunori Ebina is directing the sound.

The four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen perform the opening theme song "Good-Bye," and Yoshino Nanjō performs the anime's ending theme song "Yabu no Naka no Synthesis."

The online PC browser game launched in November 2016, followed by a smartphone app for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game has also inspired soundtrack and line reading CDs, "anthology comics," and other print publications. The game inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto from February to March 2019.

Sources: Bungo & Alchemist anime's website, Comic Natalie