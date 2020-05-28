Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Game Releases in Japan on August 27

RPG to feature 4-player cross-platform play

The official Twitter account for the remastered version of the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game announced on Thursday that the game's new release date in Japan is on August 27.

The remastered version of the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game was originally slated to launch on January 23 but Square Enix announced on December 11 that it was delaying the launch of the game to summer 2020. The game was announced during Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event in September 2018.

While the Japanese website for the game lists a release date of August 27, the English website states that the game is "coming soon."

Square Enix released the original game in Japan in August 2003, and in North America in February 2004. The game featured a single-player campaign, but also featured a multiplayer mode where up to four players could connect their Game Boy Advance consoles to the Gamecube to play.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices. Cross-platform play will be available through online multiplayer.

Source: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered's Twitter account via Nova Crystallis