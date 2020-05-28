Gundam UC: Shishi no Kikan Manga Ends

Manga's compiled volume ships on July 27

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine published the final chapter of Harutoshi Fukui and Hiroyuki Tamakoshi 's Kidō Senshi Gundam UC: Shishi no Kikan (Return of the Lion) manga on Tuesday. The manga's one compiled book volume will ship on July 27.

The manga centers on the "return" of the character Riddhe Marcenas (pictured at right) from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn light novel and OVA series. Novel writer Harutoshi Fukui wrote the story, and Hiroyuki Tamakoshi ( Boys Be… artist) drew the manga. Yoshikazu Yasuhiko was credited as the original character designer, Hajime Katoki was credited with the mechanical design , and Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate were credited with the original work. The manga launched in Gundam Ace last November.

Fukui's Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn novels inspired a seven-episode video anime series that Sunrise released theatrically in Japan and on home video between 2010-2014. Right Stuf released the series in North America digitally via the PlayStation Store and physically on home video. A 22-episode re-edit of the anime aired on television in Japan under the title Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan with English subtitles and an English dub . Toonami later aired the series starting in January 2017.

Tokyopop published most of Tamakoshi and author Masahiro Itabashi 's Boys Be...2nd Season series, without the "2nd Season" appellation, in North America. Right Stuf first released the 2000 animated adaptation in 2006. The franchise also includes several other manga, live-action television adaptations, and stage musical adaptations.