Love Plus Every Smartphone Game Ends Service

Game launched last October after many delays

The official website for Konami 's LovePlus franchise announced on Tuesday that the LovePlus EVERY smartphone game will end service on August 5.

The game launched on October 31 last year. The game was first scheduled to launch in winter 2018, but was delayed until August 2019, and then delayed again to an indefinite date. The game was then slated for a November 2019 release before the eventual launch ahead of schedule in October.

The company performed emergency maintenance on the game on October 31, followed by temporary maintenance on November 1. Konami then began performing another emergency maintenance that started on November 2. This maintenance was originally scheduled to end on November 7. Staff announced on November 6 that the game's return was indefinitely delayed, but it eventually returned in mid-December.

The game's cast includes Sakura Tange as Rinko Kobayakawa, Saori Hayami as Manaka Takane, and Yuko Minaguchi as Nene Anegasaki.

LovePlus character designer Tarō Minoboshi ( √Letter, God Wars Future Past ) along with series producer Akari Uchida had both left Konami in March 2015. Konami stated later that month that it would continue to make LovePlus games. Minoboshi designed characters for the franchise under the penname Mino☆Tarō.

The LovePlus franchise launched on the Nintendo DS in 2009. The game inspired an enhanced LovePlus+ edition that launched in Japan in 2010.

The New LovePlus game shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2012, and the New LovePlus+ enhanced version shipped for the same console in 2014. The franchise has also spawned mobile and arcade spinoffs, and several manga series.