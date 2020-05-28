Samurai Shodown Game Launches for PC on June 11

DLC character Iroha launched on May 13

SNK 's official YouTube channel announced on Tuesday that the Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game will launch for PC on the Epic Games Store on June 11.

The game's director Nobuyuki Kuroki also provided a video message about the game's PC launch and pre-order campaign.

Epic Games announced on March 23 that the game would launch for PC this spring. The PC version of the game was previously slated to launch last winter.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on December 12 and in the West on February 25. The arcade version of the game debuted on October 24, and the game then launched for Stadia on November 19. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu.

Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, and Iroha, with one more character yet to be announced. Iroha launched on May 13.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V. The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.