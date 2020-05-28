Sonic the Hedgehog Film Gets Sequel

Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that it is producing a sequel to its Sonic the Hedgehog film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters.

Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , and Toru Nakahara are credited as producers on the new film, while Hajime Satomi , Haruki Satomi , and Tim Miller are credited as executive producers.

The film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17. The film debuted digitally on March 31, and shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc on May 19.

The Box Office Mojo website lists the film with a US$146,066,470 United States gross, overtaking Pokémon Detective Pikachu as the #1 film in the United States based on a game. ( Detective Pikachu earned US$144,105,346 in the United States.) The film has earned the equivalent of US$160,700,000 internationally, for a US$306,766,470 total worldwide gross.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

The film was slated to open in Japan on March 27, but Japanese film distributor Towa Pictures delayed the opening of the film in order to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. It will open in Japan with the title Sonic The Movie .

Source: Variety (Justin Kroll) via Siliconera