Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2020 (First Half)

posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is 1st novelization to take top 2 spots, followed by Overlord, SAO

For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, the novelization of one franchise took both of the top two spots in the general book ranking.

This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kataha no Chō Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 601,101
2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shiawase no Hana Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 598,762
3 Overlord 14 Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin 207,298
4 Sword Art Online 23 Unital Ring II Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec 172,604
5 My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 14 Writer: Wataru Watari/Illustration: Ponkan8 170,974
6 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 16 Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 121,268
7 Classroom of the Elite 2-Nensei-Hen 1 Writer: Syohgo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose 108,521
8 The Irregular at Magic High School 31 Writer: Tsutomu Satou/Illustration: Kana Ishida 86,959
9 Sword Art Online 24 Unital Ring III Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec 81,994
10 Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 17 Writer: Natsume Akatsuki/Illustration: Kurone Mishima 79,137

Source: Oricon

follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2020 (First Half)
