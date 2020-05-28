News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2020 (First Half)
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is 1st novelization to take top 2 spots, followed by Overlord, SAO
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, the novelization of one franchise took both of the top two spots in the general book ranking.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kataha no Chō
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|601,101
|2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shiawase no Hana
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|598,762
|3
|Overlord 14
|Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin
|207,298
|4
|Sword Art Online 23 Unital Ring II
|Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec
|172,604
|5
|My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 14
|Writer: Wataru Watari/Illustration: Ponkan8
|170,974
|6
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 16
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|121,268
|7
|Classroom of the Elite 2-Nensei-Hen 1
|Writer: Syohgo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose
|108,521
|8
|The Irregular at Magic High School 31
|Writer: Tsutomu Satou/Illustration: Kana Ishida
|86,959
|9
|Sword Art Online 24 Unital Ring III
|Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec
|81,994
|10
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 17
|Writer: Natsume Akatsuki/Illustration: Kurone Mishima
|79,137
Source: Oricon