News
Cloud Matsuri Virtual Convention Runs This Weekend
posted on by Andrew Osmond
The Cloud Matsuri online festival will run on Saturday May 30 and Sunday May 31, streamed on the event's website at https://www.cloudmatsuri.com/.
The schedule is as follows:
SATURDAY
2 p.m. UK - Anime Limited panel with Jeremy Graves and Andy Hanley, covering company's future plans; includes Q&A. (9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST)
3 p.m. - Panel on Screen Anime, hosted by Andrew Partridge. (10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST)
4 p.m. - Q&A panel with English-dub voice cast of One Piece Stampede, featuring Christopher R. Sabat, Ian Sinclair and Patrick Seitz. Presented by Manga Entertainment. (11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST)
5 p.m. - A History of Studio Orange panel, featuring Studio Orange founder Eiji Inomoto and producer Kiyotaka Waki, talking about the history, foundation and growth of the studio. (12 noon. EST/9 a.m. PST)
6 p.m. - BEASTARS panel featuring director Shinichi Matsumi and producer Hyun-Tae Kim. (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST)
7 p.m. - Interview with Eunyoung Choi (pictured), CEO of Science SARU. (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST)
8 p.m. - Crunchyroll interview panel. (3 p.m. EST/12 noon PST)
9 p.m. - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Panel, featuring Abel Góngora, Naoyuki Asano and Eunyoung Choi. Presented by Crunchyroll. (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST)
SUNDAY
2 p.m. UK - Anime panel and quiz. (9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST)
3 p.m. - "Fireside chat" between Anime Limited's Andrew Partridge and Manga UK CEO Jerome Mazandarani. (10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST)
4 p.m. - Panel on digital manga platforms MangaPlanet and Futekiya. (11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST)
5 p.m. - Preview of Fairy Tail: The Game presented by Nathan Mills of KOEI Tecmo. (12 noon. EST/9 a.m. PST)
6 p.m. - Interview with Shuzo John Shiota, President of Polygon Pictures. (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST)
7 p.m. - Polygon Pictures: From Transformers to Levius, presented by Jack Liang. (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST)
8 p.m. - Previews of the Bandai Namco Games Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (at 8 p.m.) and Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (at 8.30 p.m.), presented by the games' respective producers. (3 p.m. EST/12 noon PST)
9 p.m. - Evangelion: How To Build A Brand, presented by Groundworks CEO Yasuhiro Kamimura (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST)
In addition, Manga Entertainment will be drawing the winners of their charity raffle on Sunday at 4.50 p.m. (UK). There will be a Virtual Artist Alley and Cosplay Masquerade on Instagram.