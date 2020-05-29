Cloud Matsuri Virtual Convention Runs This Weekend

Full schedule announced, including appearances byfounderdirector, CEO of; staff of, President of

The Cloud Matsuri online festival will run on Saturday May 30 and Sunday May 31, streamed on the event's website at https://www.cloudmatsuri.com/.

The schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY

2 p.m. UK - Anime Limited panel with Jeremy Graves and Andy Hanley , covering company's future plans; includes Q&A. (9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST)

3 p.m. - Panel on Screen Anime, hosted by Andrew Partridge . (10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST)

4 p.m. - Q&A panel with English-dub voice cast of One Piece Stampede , featuring Christopher R. Sabat , Ian Sinclair and Patrick Seitz . Presented by Manga Entertainment . (11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST)

5 p.m. - A History of Studio Orange panel, featuring Studio Orange founder Eiji Inomoto and producer Kiyotaka Waki , talking about the history, foundation and growth of the studio. (12 noon. EST/9 a.m. PST)

6 p.m. - BEASTARS panel featuring director Shinichi Matsumi and producer Hyun-Tae Kim . (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST)

7 p.m. - Interview with Eunyoung Choi (pictured), CEO of Science SARU . (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST)

8 p.m. - Crunchyroll interview panel. (3 p.m. EST/12 noon PST)

9 p.m. - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Panel, featuring Abel Góngora , Naoyuki Asano and Eunyoung Choi . Presented by Crunchyroll . (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. UK - Anime panel and quiz. (9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST)

3 p.m. - "Fireside chat" between Anime Limited 's Andrew Partridge and Manga UK CEO Jerome Mazandarani . (10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST)

4 p.m. - Panel on digital manga platforms MangaPlanet and Futekiya. (11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST)

5 p.m. - Preview of Fairy Tail : The Game presented by Nathan Mills of KOEI Tecmo . (12 noon. EST/9 a.m. PST)

6 p.m. - Interview with Shuzo John Shiota , President of Polygon Pictures . (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST)

7 p.m. - Polygon Pictures : From Transformers to Levius , presented by Jack Liang . (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST)

8 p.m. - Previews of the Bandai Namco Games Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (at 8 p.m.) and Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (at 8.30 p.m.), presented by the games' respective producers. (3 p.m. EST/12 noon PST)

9 p.m. - Evangelion : How To Build A Brand, presented by Groundworks CEO Yasuhiro Kamimura (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST)