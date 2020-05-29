News
Cloud Matsuri Virtual Convention Runs This Weekend

posted on by Andrew Osmond
Full schedule announced, including appearances by Studio Orange founder Eiji Inomoto; BEASTARS director Shinichi Matsumi; Eunyoung Choi, CEO of Science SARU; staff of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!; Shuzo John Shiota, President of Polygon Pictures

The Cloud Matsuri online festival will run on Saturday May 30 and Sunday May 31, streamed on the event's website at https://www.cloudmatsuri.com/.

The schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY

2 p.m. UK - Anime Limited panel with Jeremy Graves and Andy Hanley, covering company's future plans; includes Q&A. (9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST)

3 p.m. - Panel on Screen Anime, hosted by Andrew Partridge. (10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST)

4 p.m. - Q&A panel with English-dub voice cast of One Piece Stampede, featuring Christopher R. Sabat, Ian Sinclair and Patrick Seitz. Presented by Manga Entertainment. (11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST)

5 p.m. - A History of Studio Orange panel, featuring Studio Orange founder Eiji Inomoto and producer Kiyotaka Waki, talking about the history, foundation and growth of the studio. (12 noon. EST/9 a.m. PST)

6 p.m. - BEASTARS panel featuring director Shinichi Matsumi and producer Hyun-Tae Kim. (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST)

7 p.m. - Interview with Eunyoung Choi (pictured), CEO of Science SARU. (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST)

8 p.m. - Crunchyroll interview panel. (3 p.m. EST/12 noon PST)

9 p.m. - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Panel, featuring Abel Góngora, Naoyuki Asano and Eunyoung Choi. Presented by Crunchyroll. (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. UK - Anime panel and quiz. (9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST)

3 p.m. - "Fireside chat" between Anime Limited's Andrew Partridge and Manga UK CEO Jerome Mazandarani. (10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST)

4 p.m. - Panel on digital manga platforms MangaPlanet and Futekiya. (11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST)

5 p.m. - Preview of Fairy Tail: The Game presented by Nathan Mills of KOEI Tecmo. (12 noon. EST/9 a.m. PST)

6 p.m. - Interview with Shuzo John Shiota, President of Polygon Pictures. (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST)

7 p.m. - Polygon Pictures: From Transformers to Levius, presented by Jack Liang. (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST)

8 p.m. - Previews of the Bandai Namco Games Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (at 8 p.m.) and Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (at 8.30 p.m.), presented by the games' respective producers. (3 p.m. EST/12 noon PST)

9 p.m. - Evangelion: How To Build A Brand, presented by Groundworks CEO Yasuhiro Kamimura (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST)

In addition, Manga Entertainment will be drawing the winners of their charity raffle on Sunday at 4.50 p.m. (UK). There will be a Virtual Artist Alley and Cosplay Masquerade on Instagram.

