Nobuhiko Okamoto Goes on 1-Month Hiatus for Throat Surgery

Voice actor reveals ongoing throat discomfort, scarring

Voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto announced on his official blog on Friday that he will go on hiatus for about one month beginning on June 1 due to throat treatment and the accompanying surgery.

Okamoto explained that he has been having throat discomfort, and a recent medial examination uncovered scarring on his vocal cords. Okamoto's talent agency Pro-Fit added that he had previously continued work while receiving treatment for his throat condition, but a doctor determined surgery was necessary this time. Okamoto plans to focus on recovery during his month-long break to ensure that he can express his characters and sing to the best of his ability. Okamoto noted that surgery plans became last-minute due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and he apologized for the sudden announcement.

Okamoto's anime roles include Khun Aguero Agnes in Tower of God , Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist , Katsuki Bakugō in My Hero Academia , Accelerator in A Certain Magical Index , Yū Nishinoya in Haikyu!! , Ryō Kurokiba in Food Wars!, and Rui Tatsumi in STARMYU . Okamoto has also performed theme songs for anime such as If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Brothers Conflict , and Assassination Classroom .

Okamoto and voice actress Asuka Ōgame confirmed their marriage in March.