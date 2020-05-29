Taeko no Nichijo Anime Gets New Series in July

1-minute shorts continue office worker's story with returning cast

Sorosoro Tanigawa 's Taeko no Nichijō ( Taeko's Everyday Life ) manga is inspiring a new television anime series that will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 1. New one-minute episodes will premiere Monday through Friday at 5:59 p.m.

A company employee named Tanaka, who lives in the outskirts of Tokyo, is reprising her role as the title character Taeko. Aimi is returning to voice Asami, Taeko's friend. Shūta Morishima , Hikaru Tohno , and Risa Tsumugi are also returning as cast.

The previous 26-episode series premiered on ABC TV and Tokyo MX in October and aired through March. The anime is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime ( Docomo Anime Store ), and U-NEXT in Japan. Tanigawa directed the anime, and ABC TV and DLE are credited for production.

The manga centers on the titular Taeko Shinbō, an office worker who is always patient and greets everything that comes her way with cheer.

Sorosoro debuted the manga on Twitter in 2015, and then began publishing it in Sankei Living Shimbunsha's City Living magazine in 2016. DLE Publishing released the third compiled book volume on March 3.

Source: Comic Natalie