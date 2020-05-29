Terra Battle Smartphone Game Ends Service on June 30

Game launched in Japan, West in October 2014

The official website for Mistwalker 's Terra Battle smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end service worldwide on June 30. The announcement noted that staff determined they "would not be able to continue providing the necessary quality of service moving forward." Sales of the Energy in-game currency ended on Friday.

A message from the game's producer Hironobu Sakaguchi noted that Mistwalker is developing the Fantasian game for Apple Arcade. Sakaguchi said, "This game goes back to my roots in the Famicom (NES) era, and I plan to bring this to life using dioramas."

Terra Battle had ended service for users in France, Germany, Spain, and England in October 2018. Service continued in Japan, the U.S, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The test version of the RPG debuted in Canada in September 2014, and the full version launched in Japan, the U.S., Canada, England, France, Germany, and Spain for iOS and Android that October. Finally, the game launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in April 2015. The game has been downloaded more than 2.8 million times.

Mistwalker 's Terra Battle 2 game launched in Japan and North America in September 2017 for iOS and Android, and also launched for PC on the DMM Games website in Japan only. Silicon Studio ( Bravely Default ) developed the game, and Sakaguchi served as producer. Nobuo Uematsu ( Final Fantasy ) composed the music, and Mistwalker 's Kimihiko Fujisaka was the lead character designer. The game had the same core battle mechanics as the original Terra Battle RPG, but with redesigned gameplay and a new world map and story. Terra Battle 2 ended service in September 2018 after Silicon Studio 's divestiture of its game development business, and the resulting difficulty of maintaining the game's quality of service.

Mistwalker announced Terra Battle 2 in June 2016 alongside its Terra Wars game as part of the new "Terra World" franchise. Sakaguchi had hoped to expand the new "Terra World" franchise and use a similar numbering system to Final Fantasy . Terra Wars held a closed beta test in May 2018, before launching in July 2019 for iOS and Android devices. The game ended service on December 24.

