Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Okko's Inn anime airs with 1.6% rating

The Okko's Inn anime film aired on NHK E-Tele on Saturday, May 16 at 3:25 p.m., and it earned a 1.6% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.8
Detective Conan NTV May 16 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV May 16 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.4
Doraemon TV Asahi May 16 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.2
One Piece Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 16 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.1
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 16 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.4
Soreike! Anpanman NTV May 15 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.1
Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection TV Asahi May 17 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

