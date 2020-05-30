News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Okko's Inn anime airs with 1.6% rating
The Okko's Inn anime film aired on NHK E-Tele on Saturday, May 16 at 3:25 p.m., and it earned a 1.6% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 17 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 16 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|May 17 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|May 16 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 16 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 17 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 16 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|May 17 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.9
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 16 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.4
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|May 15 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.1
|Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection
|TV Asahi
|May 17 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)