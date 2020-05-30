Kaiten Books Licenses UzaMaid: Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! Manga

Story centers on a young girl, her ex-army-sergeant maid

Kaiten Books announced on Friday that it has licensed Kanko Nakamura 's UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! ( Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru! ) manga for physical and digital release.

Futabasha began publishing the manga in its Manga Action magazine in August 2016. The company published the sixth volume in Japan on March 12.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2018 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Kaiten Books describes the manga's story:

After the tragic loss of her mother, Misha Takanashi had all but shut herself away from the world. Her father desperately tried to hire new maids in order to take care of her and the housework while he's busy with his own job, but it was to no avail as she manages to run them out of the position--all of them except one. Before she knows it, Misha finds herself the center of attention of one Kamoi Tsubame, an eccentric exJSDF master sergeant who isn't fazed in the slightest by Misha's attempts to drive her away. Enamored by the adorable little girl, Tsubame makes it her personal goal to get Misha to open up her heart to her (and maybe even get her to wear the cute clothes she makes as well.) While her intentions are (mostly) good, Tsubame has a habit of taking things to the extreme when it comes getting closer to Misha, leading to all sorts of crazy situations that exasperate her to no end. Now, the pressure is on as Misha tries to find a way to deal with a maid who's just way too annoying!

Kaiten Books is a new California-based manga localizing and publishing company. The company's recent licenses of Shoji Goji and Bibi 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) manga and Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! ( Mukasete! Ryugasakisan ) manga debuted digitally on March 31 and May 15, respectively.

Source: Press release