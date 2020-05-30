RetroCrush Adds Story of Saiunkoku, True Tears, Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!, Miss Machiko Anime

8 titles release in June

Digital Media Rights revealed on Friday that it has licensed four new anime titles for its RetroCrush streaming service. The titles The Story of Saiunkoku , True Tears , Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact! , and Miss Machiko are new additions to the roster of recent licenses the company acquired.

The company also announced the release dates for eight anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in June.

The titles will release on consecutive Fridays in June:

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, and added 18 more anime titles in May.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence