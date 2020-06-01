Crunchyroll Adds Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA Season 4

Available on Tuesday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will add Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-4-Ki , the fourth original video anime ( OVA ) season in the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series. The season will be available on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. EDT for users in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Masaki Tenchi was a completely ordinary boy, other than being the successor of the Masaki Shrine. But he ends up breaking the seal that was meant to keep a "demon" banished away inside a small shrine in the back, and is then forced to fight the revived Ryoko (demon)! Realizing that her nemesis Ryoko has been revived, Ayeka comes to earth as well... And this is how Tenchi's involvement with the rulers of the galaxy, the Jurai clan, began!

The fourth OVA season debuted in 2016 as the first entry in the OVA franchise in 11 years since the last episode of the third OVA season debuted in 2005. The fourth and final episode of the fourth season debuted in September 2017.

The fifth season of the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki original video anime ( OVA ) series shipped its first episode on February 28, and its second episode on May 28. The season will have six total home video releases, with the rest of the releases slated for August 28; November 27; February 26, 2021; and May 28, 2021. Those who purchase all six releases will receive a novel featuring the drafted plot of the season. Crunchyroll began streaming the first episode of the fifth season earlier this year in March.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki is the title of the original 1992 OVA series that started a long-running cross-media franchise , with numerous sequels and spinoffs. The original OVA series received the Tenchi Muyo! Omatsuri Zenjitsu no Yoru! ( Tenchi Muyo! The Night Before The Carnival ), Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-2-Ki (Second Season), and Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-3-Ki (Third Season) sequels.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)