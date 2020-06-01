Fujiko F. Fujio Museum Reopens on Friday

Museum closed on March 5 due to COVID-19

The official website for the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum announced on Monday that the museum will re-open on Friday, June 5, but will only admit half of its usual number of daily visitors, with temperature checks and mask requirements for entry. The museum had closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 5.

Fujiko F. Fujio was the pen name that manga artist that Hiroshi Fujimoto took on as one half of the Fujiko Fujio duo, who wrote the Doraemon series. The other member of the duo was his lifelong friend Motoo Abiko , also known as Fujiko Fujio A . Fujimoto had been a resident of Kawasaki, the city in which his museum is located, for many years, but passed away in 1996.