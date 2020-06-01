Macross Delta's Walküre Idols Top Oricon Weekly Singles Chart for 1st Time

In-story idol unit's 4th single sells 24,000 before upcoming new film

"Mirai wa Onna no Tame ni Aru" (The Future Is For Women), the fourth single from the Macross Delta anime's in-story idol unit Walküre, sold about 24,000 copies to rank #1 in Oricon's weekly single chart for the May 25-31 week. This is the first time that the Walküre group has topped the ranking.

The single shipped on May 27. Aside from the title song, the single also contains the song "Rune ni Hanasaku Koi mo Aru" (There Is Also Love That Blooms in the Rune). Both songs are image songs for the upcoming Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! anime film.

Walküre Attack! , the debut album of Walküre, was previously certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) after selling more than 100,000 copies in 2016, and eventually earned the RIAJ's Animation Album of the Year award.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web