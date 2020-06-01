Netflix Streams Mirai Anime Film in U.S.

Award-winning film debuted in Japan in July 2018

Netflix began streaming Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai anime film in the United States on Monday . The film is available with both an English dub and subtitles.

The 100-minute film opened at #2 at the box office in Japan in July 2018.

GKIDS and Fathom Events began screening the film in 700 U.S. theaters in November 2018, and the film also screened that December. GKIDS held its own theatrical release in the United States in November 2018. Those North American screenings earned US$672,652. GKIDS began screening the film again in February 2019.

The film won the Animation of the Year award at the 42nd annual Japan Academy Prizes in March 2019. The anime won the Best Animated Independent Feature category for the 46th Annual Annie Awards. The film also won the AniMovie award for best animated feature film at the International Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film in Germany in May 2019. The film was nominated for the Animated Feature Film category of the 91st Academy Awards, but did not win.

The film's story centers around a family living in a small house in an obscure corner of a certain city — in particular, the family's spoiled four-year-old boy Kun-chan. When Kun-chan gets a little sister named Mirai, he feels that his new sister stole his parents' love from him, and is overwhelmed by many experiences he undergoes for the first time in his life. In the midst of it all, he meets an older version of Mirai, who has come from the future.

Hosoda directed the film at his Studio Chizu , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for the original story. Hiroyuki Aoyama (animation director of The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , and The Boy and The Beast ) and Ayako Hata (key animator on the same films) returned for this new film as animation directors. Yohei Takamatsu and Takashi Omori , whom Hosoda had previously worked with on The Boy and The Beast , returned as art directors. Producer Yuichiro Saito returned from Hosoda's earlier films.

Source: Netflix