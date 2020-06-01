Persona 5: Mementos Mission Manga Ends on June 27

3rd compiled volume releases on July 27

Atlus announced on Twitter on Thursday that the 18th and final chapter of Rokuro Saitō's Persona 5: Mementos Mission manga will release on June 27 in the August issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine. The third and final compiled volume of the manga will ship on July 27.

Atlus is credited with the original work. Atlus and Saitō launched the manga in Dengeki Maoh in October 2018.

Yen Press mistakenly announced at Anime Expo 2019 that it had licensed the manga, but then announced its error on July 12.

The manga centers on a story where "protagonist Ren Amamiya and model Ann Takamaki get caught up in a failed attempt on the life of an entertainment agency director."

Persona 5 shipped for the PS4 and PS3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .