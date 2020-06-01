Sonic the Hedgehog Film Rescheduled to Open in Japan on June 26

The official Japanese website for Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film announced on Monday that the film will open in Japan on June 26. Paramount Pictures Japan also began streaming a trailer (full and 30-second versions) and a poster promotional video.

Towa Pictures announced on March 6 that it is delaying the opening of the film in Japan, in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on March 27 under the title Sonic The Movie .

Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that it is producing a sequel to the film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17 in the United States. The movie has earned a total of US$146,066,470 in the United States as of Monday, and has a worldwide gross of US$306,766,470. The film debuted digitally on March 31, and shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc on May 19.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.