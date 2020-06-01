News
Sonic the Hedgehog Film Rescheduled to Open in Japan on June 26
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official Japanese website for Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog film announced on Monday that the film will open in Japan on June 26. Paramount Pictures Japan also began streaming a trailer (full and 30-second versions) and a poster promotional video.
Towa Pictures announced on March 6 that it is delaying the opening of the film in Japan, in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on March 27 under the title Sonic The Movie.
Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that it is producing a sequel to the film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters.
The first Sonic the Hedgehog film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17 in the United States. The movie has earned a total of US$146,066,470 in the United States as of Monday, and has a worldwide gross of US$306,766,470. The film debuted digitally on March 31, and shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc on May 19.
Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Parks and Recreation) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey (The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) plays the villain Robotnik.
Sources: Sonic the Hedgehog's Japanese website, Paramount Pictures Japan's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com