What Did You Eat Yesterday? Series, GeGeGe no Kitarō Anime Win Galaxy Awards

The Japanese Broadcast Critics Association announced the winners of the 57th annual Galaxy Awards on Monday. The live-action television series adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga 's What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga won the My Best TV Award. The GeGeGe no Kitarō anime won the Special Award. Actress Sairi Itō won the Individual Award for Television for her voice acting role as Midori Asakusa in the Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! anime.

The What Did You Eat Yesterday? live-action series premiered on TV Tokyo 's "Drama 24" Friday night programming block in April 2019. The series also streamed on Netflix in Japan. The series received a television special that aired on January 1, and will have a live-action film next year.

The newest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The anime ended on March 3. The show was replaced in its timeslot by Digimon Adventure , but now the anime is currently airing reruns as Digimon Adventure has been delayed due to COVID-19. The show frequently earned the highest anime ratings in Japan every week. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! television anime by Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU premiered on NHK General on January 5, and ended on March 22 with 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. The Galaxy Award honored the anime with one of its monthly awards in March.

Sources: Broadcast Critics Association, Comic Natalie