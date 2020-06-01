Yukito Ayatsuji's 'Another 2001' Horror Novel Compilation Slated for September

Sequel novel series ended in January after 5 years

Author Yukito Ayatsuji announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he has submitted the 1,200-page final draft for the compilation of his Another 2001 sequel novel series. He is aiming to have the compilation out by September.

Another 2001 is the second sequel to Ayatsuji's Another horror novel. Ayatsuji launched the story in Kadokawa 's Shōsetsu Yasei Jidai magazine in October 2014, and ended it on January 11.

Yen Press released the original novel in English, and it describes the story:

Summer, 1998. Mei Misaki, age fifteen, has gone with her family to their seaside vacation home. There she meets the ghost of Teruya Sakaki, her classmate from Yomiyama North Middle School Class 3-3 who, like Mei, witnessed the mysterious events that had transpired at the school. There begins an adventure of memory and mystery as they search for the ghost's body and his memories alike.

Ayatsuji published the original novel in 2009. The novel inspired a 2012 anime by P.A. Works with character designs by Noizi Ito , as well as a 2012 live-action film. Ayatsuji published a sequel novel titled Another: Episode S in 2013. Yen Press also licensed and released this sequel.

The novel also inspired a manga adaptation by Hiro Kiyohara , which launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2010, and ended in 2012. Kadokawa published four volumes for the manga. Kiyohara also launched the Another0 manga in Young Ace in 2012, and finished it in the same year.