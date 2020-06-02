2nd Seitokai Yakuindomo Film Delayed Due to COVID-19

Originally slated for July 10

The official website for Gekijōban Seitokai Yakuindomo 2 , the second film based on Tozen Ujiie 's Seitokai Yakuindomo manga, announced on Wednesday that the film's production committee has delayed the film's opening due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The site will announce a new opening date as soon as it is decided, and people who bought advance ticket passes can still use them after the film opens.

The film was previously slated to open in Japan on July 10.

Miho Okasaki joins the cast as Yū Hirose. The other cast members are returning from the previous film and other anime installments of the franchise .

Hiromitsu Kanazawa is returning as director and series script supervisor, and Makoto Furuta is returning as character designer and chief animation director. Other returning staff members include Ken Naito , Ryūsuke Araki , Ryō Tanaka , and Yūya Mori as art director, color designer, sound director, and composer, respectively. Glovision is once again credited for sound production, and King Records is the music producer.

The other staff members include Shingo Suzuki , Hiroshi Okubo , Takayuki Uchida as main animators; Shinnosuke Takesada as compositing director of photography, and Chinami Watanabe as editor.

Seitokai Yakuindomo centers around Ōsai Academy, a former all-girls private high school that was integrated to include boys. The student body is split between 524 girls and 28 boys. Takatoshi Tsuda is pushed into becoming the vice president of the student council, where he is the lone male member surrounded by girls.

The slice-of-life comedy story already inspired two television anime seasons, original video anime projects, and several previous anime DVDs bundled with the manga.

The project inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in July 2017. The film topped the Japanese mini-theater rankings for two consecutive weekends. HIDIVE began streaming the film on March 10.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th manga volumes all bundled original anime DVDs (OADs) when they shipped in September 2015, April 2016, December 2016, September 2017, April 2019, and August 2019, respectively. (The 16th manga volume bundled a DVD of the anime film.) The 19th manga volume will bundle a new OAD on September 17, 2020.