Pokémon Sword/Shield Games' 'The Isle of Armor' Expansion Launches on June 17

Trailer previews new Pokémon, additional features

The Pokémon Company revealed on Tuesday a new promotional video and the June 17 launch for "The Isle of Armor," the first of two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games. The video previews new features and Pokémon in the expansions.

New Pokémon in "The Isle of Armor" and "The Crown Tundra," which is slated for release this fall, will include Galarian forms for Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Slowbro. The expansions will also add Gigantamax forms for Blaistoise and Venusaur. The new Legendary Pokémon will include Regieleki and Regidrago, which will debut in "The Crown Tundra," as well as the previously revealed Kubfu and its evolution Urshifu.

Other new features in "The Isle of Armor" will include the Cram-o-matic item-making device, new Tutor Moves, and Max Soup. New features in "The Crown Tundra" will include Dynamax Adventure, the Galarian Star Tournament, and the new character Peony.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch on November 15. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold. The games won the Best RPG Award at Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019 this past April.

The starter Pokémon in the games' new Galar region are Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta. The games also added Gigantamax forms, Dynamax and Max Raid Battles, Poké Jobs, the Battle Stadium, Surprise Trades, and Pokémon Camp.

The games are inspiring a series of seven five-minute net anime shorts titled Hakumei no Tsubasa ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings ) by Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). The first episode debuted on YouTube on January 15.