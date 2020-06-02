Shomin Sample Manga's Risumai Launches New Manga on June 27

Manga adapts Hanyū's story of healer with resurrection ability who wants revenge on humans

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine revealed on May 27 that Risumai will launch a manga adaptation of Hanyū's Cheat Skill 'Shisha Sosei' ga Kakusei Shite, Inishie no Maōgun o Fukkatsu Sasete Shimaimashita ~Daremo Shinasenai Saikyō Healer~ (I Accidentally Resurrected the Demon King's Ancient Army When I Learned the 'Resurrection' OP Skill ~The Strongest Healer Who Won't Let Anyone Die~) light novel series in the next issue on June 27. Risumai posted a photo of the announcement on their Twitter account.

The story centers on Licht, a healer in an S-rank adventurer group. He gains the "resurrection" skill, and is perceived as a threat by a king. Licht's comrades betray and execute him on the king's orders. However, Licht gets resurrected with his own skill and vows revenge against humans. Licht resurrects the demon king's army he becomes and becomes humanity's greatest enemy.

Hanyū began serializing the ongoing light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website last August. Ichijinsha published the first volume in print with illustrations by shri ( Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody ) on May 2.

Risumai previously drew the manga adaptation of Takafumi Nanatsuki 's Shomin Sample: I Was Abducted by an Elite All-Girls School as a Sample Commoner light novel series. Risumai launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in 2012, and ended it in September 2018. Ichijinsha published 15 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 12th volume on April 21.