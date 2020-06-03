5th Tenchi Muyo! OVA Season Casts Yoshiya Naruke, Hana Takeda, Kei Shindou

The staff of the fifth season of the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki original video anime ( OVA ) series revealed six new cast members for the anime on Wednesday. The new cast members include:

Yoshiya Naruke as Shō Kukoma



Hana Takeda as Miron Pham



Kei Shindou as Dird Shank



Misato Fukuen as Alea Varta



Sawako Hata as Apuesta da Rumah



Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Palty July



The season will have six total home video releases. The first release shipped on February 28, and the second shipped on May 29. The rest of the releases are slated for August 28; November 27; February 26, 2021; and May 28, 2021. Those who purchase all six releases will receive a novel featuring the drafted plot of the season.

Crunchyroll began streaming the first episode in the season in March.

The anime stars:

Keitaro Motonaga ( Katanagatari , Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live ) is directing the anime at AIC. A-Line is credited for collaborating on animation production. Sayuri Sakimoto ( Grisaia, Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei animation director) is the animation character designer and chief animation director. Masaki Kajishima is again credited as the original creator, original character designer, and as chief director. Hideki Shirane is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yasunori Honda is returning as the sound director. Kaori Oda is performing the anime's ending theme song.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki is the title of the original 1992 OVA series that started a long-running cross-media franchise, with numerous sequels and spinoffs. The original OVA received the Tenchi Muyo! Omatsuri Zenjitsu no Yoru! ( Tenchi Muyo! The Night Before The Carnival ), Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-2-Ki (Second Season), and Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-3-Ki (Third Season) sequels.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-4-Ki (Fourth Season), the fourth OAV , debuted in 2016 as the first entry in the OVA series in 11 years since the last episode of the third OAV debuted in 2005. The fourth and final episode of the fourth season debuted in September 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the season on Tuesday .