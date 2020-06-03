AT-X, Gaina Unveil Hulaing Babies Spinoff Anime Staying Babies

4 shorts entirely done via remote work for June 10 premiere

AT-X and anime studio Gaina (formerly Fukushima Gainax ) revealed a new anime series titled Staying Babies , a spinoff of its Hulaing Babies anime, on Wednesday. The anime will have four episodes, all produced remotely during Japan's state of emergency. The shorts will premiere on AT-X on June 10 during station identification breaks and will then stream on YouTube . A 15-minute "long stay version" with more additional talk segments by the cast will also debut on June 13.

Gaina produced the anime as a way of testing new methods of remote anime production, as well as offering entertainment for those being stressed by having to stay at home. The anime will feature the voice cast for the characters recording their lines remotely at home, as shown in the anime footage above.

Haruka Yoshimura , Suzuko Mimori , Mikoi Sasaki , Rikako Yamaguchi , Emi Sarah Bridcutt , Seiko Ueda , Moe Toyota , and Miku Itō are all reprising their roles from the Hulaing Babies anime. The anime's plot will center on the girls forming a hula club as in the Hulaing Babies anime, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has halted further club activity. The anime will outline various preventative measures against the virus.

AŌP is performing the anime's opening song "Sekken WOW!" (Soap WOW!).

The Hulaing Babies anime premiered in January 2019, and the episodes aired within the " AOP no Animusu" program. The anime centered on a group of young girls and their struggle as they aim to become Hula Girls. The Hulaing Babies☆Petit spinoff anime aired on January 8 earlier this year.

Source: Comic Natalie