Compile Heart Delays VVVtunia, Mary Skelter Finale Games

VVVtunia delayed to August 6, Mary Skelter Finale to October 8

Compile Heart announced on Tuesday that it has delayed the release of both its VVVtunia and Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale games. VVVtunia was originally slated for release for the PlayStation 4 on July 2, but is now slated for August 6. Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale was previously slated for release for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 27, but is now slated for October 8. The company cited "various circumstances" with the development and manufacturing schedules as reasons for the delays.

VVVtunia , a new game in the Neptunia franchise , will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Idea Factory and the 10th anniversary of the Neptunia franchise . Jin (Shizen no Teki-P) is a creative collaborator on the project.

The story will follow the four goddesses of Gameindustri as they meet a virtual YouTuber ("VTuber") and work together to rescue “Virtual Land.”

The most recent game in the Neptunia franchise , Super Neptunia RPG ( Yūsha Neptune: Sekai yo Uchū yo Katsumoku se yo!! Ultimate RPG Sengen!! ), launched in Japan for the PS4 in December 2018. Quebec-based video game developer Artisan Studios developed the game, and is the first Western studio to develop a game in the franchise . Idea Factory International released the game in the West in June for the PS4 and Switch.

Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise , and will include an "adventure story" that will tell the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game.

The game will also bundle the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-order the game. Pre-orders will also include a mini poster. A limited-edition version of the game will include a specially designed box, a soundtrack, a soundtrack of previous games, an art collection, and a bath poster.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Compile Heart then released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe last October 22 for the Switch. The release also bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

