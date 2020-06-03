TV Asahi Resumes Filming on Kamen Rider Zero-One, Kiramager Series

Filming will have safety guidelines in place to minimize contact between people

TV Asahi announced last Saturday that it has resumed filming on seven television programs, including the Kamen Rider Zero-One and Mashin Sentai Kiramager tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) live-action series, with guidelines to ensure the safety of the production. The announcement confirmed an earlier report by the Sankei Sports newspaper that filming for Kamen Rider Zero-One would resume on Monday with guidelines to minimize contact between people.

The earlier Sankei Sports report outlined the details of the guidelines. The Kamen Rider Zero-One crew is maintaining strict social distancing while filming, avoiding gathering in large adjacent groups, and maintaining at least a two-meter distance between people (except for actors while filming scenes). All meetings are being conducted online as much as possible. Action scenes involving more than 20 actors are forbidden. In order to maintain social distancing during the filming of wire action scenes, the support staff members are limited to two per actor on a wire (normally up to four or five per actor) during filming. The production is avoiding scenes with multiple actors on wires.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era. Mashin Sentai Kiramager premiered in Japan on March 8.

Both shows began airing recap episodes and reruns on May 17, with filming stopped while Japan was still in a state of emergency due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two shows have a new double-feature collaboration film tentatively titled Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie (pictured above right) that is slated to open in Japan on July 23.

Source: TV Asahi via The Tokusatsu Network