Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has canceled this year's Crunchyroll Expo convention, due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.

The event's website will post information regarding ticket transfers and refunds later this week. Crunchyroll Expo 2020 was scheduled to take place from September 4-6. The company revealed that next year's Crunchyroll Expo will take place on August 6-8, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)