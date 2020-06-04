Show By Rock!! Franchise Gets Manga Based on TV Anime

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Thursday that Sanrio 's Show By Rock!! franchise will have a manga adaptation based on the franchise 's original television anime. Takemaru Yokoshima ( Fate/Grand Order Duel: YA Tokuiten Misshitsu Yūgi Makyō Shibuya: Shibuya Kettō J ) is drawing the manga, which will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 4.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

The latest series, Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! , premiered on January 9. Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise will have a new television anime titled Show By Rock!! Stars!! .

The original Show By Rock!! smartphone game ended service on December 26. The new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live rhythm game features 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! The game launched on March 12.